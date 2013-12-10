Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Clock Ticks On The Farm Bill

Tobacco barn and silos.
Brian Stansberry, via Wikipedia
/

Lawmakers are in negotiation for a five-year farm bill.  

If they are unable to reach a compromise by the end of the year, key provisions will revert to mid-century laws. A large portion of the bill supports nutrition programs like SNAP. More than 1.5 million North Carolinians receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Host Frank Stasio speaks to Washington reporter for News 14 Carolina Geoffrey Bennett about the farm bill negotiations and the possible impact on North Carolina. 

Tags

The State of ThingsFarm BillFood StampsSNAP
Stay Connected
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio