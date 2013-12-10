The Clock Ticks On The Farm Bill

Lawmakers are in negotiation for a five-year farm bill.

If they are unable to reach a compromise by the end of the year, key provisions will revert to mid-century laws. A large portion of the bill supports nutrition programs like SNAP. More than 1.5 million North Carolinians receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Host Frank Stasio speaks to Washington reporter for News 14 Carolina Geoffrey Bennett about the farm bill negotiations and the possible impact on North Carolina.