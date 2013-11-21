Fracking In Western North Carolina?
Experts have been looking at the piedmont and coastal plain as a potential fracking zone.
But last week a Department of Environment and Natural Resources official said the western part of the state needs to be assessed. And this week, state officials traveled to Arkansas to learn more about the fracking industry. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jon Elliston, investigations and open government editor for Carolina Public Press; and John Murawski, reporter for the News and Observer.