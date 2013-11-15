Breakthrough Year In Bluegrass for Steep Canyon Rangers

2013 has been a huge year for the western North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. The band released a new album “Tell The Ones I Love,” won a Grammy award for “Best Bluegrass Album,” and toured with actor Steve Martin.

The band plays tonight at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. First Host Frank Stasio talks with The Steep Canyon Rangers and they perform live on The State of Things.

They will also be at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte tomorrow at 8 o'clock.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU_qshIQtV4