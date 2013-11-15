Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Breakthrough Year In Bluegrass for Steep Canyon Rangers

2013 has been a huge year for the western North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. The band released a new album “Tell The Ones I Love,” won a Grammy award for “Best Bluegrass Album,”  and toured with actor Steve Martin. 

The band plays tonight at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.  First Host Frank Stasio talks with The Steep Canyon Rangers and they perform live on The State of Things. 

They will also be at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte tomorrow at 8 o'clock.

The State of ThingsBluegrassMusic
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio