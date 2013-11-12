Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Remembering North Carolina’s Tuscarora War

tuscarora.jpg
UNC Press
/

    

In the 1600s, European settlers invaded Eastern North Carolina where nations like the Tuscarora, Machapunga, and Core Indians resided.

The native population decided to fight back in 1711 in what became known as the Tuscarora War. The American Indian Nations proved to be militarily  sophisticated and they fought for four years before being defeated. The war helped shape where American Indian Nations live today as well as how nations are recognized. Host Frank Stasio talks with David La Vere, author of “The Tuscarora War: Indians, Settlers, and the Fight for the Carolina Colonies” (UNC Press, 2013).

Tags

The State of ThingsEastern North CarolinaTuscarora WarNative Americans
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio