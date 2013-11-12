Remembering North Carolina’s Tuscarora War

In the 1600s, European settlers invaded Eastern North Carolina where nations like the Tuscarora, Machapunga, and Core Indians resided.

The native population decided to fight back in 1711 in what became known as the Tuscarora War. The American Indian Nations proved to be militarily sophisticated and they fought for four years before being defeated. The war helped shape where American Indian Nations live today as well as how nations are recognized. Host Frank Stasio talks with David La Vere, author of “The Tuscarora War: Indians, Settlers, and the Fight for the Carolina Colonies” (UNC Press, 2013).