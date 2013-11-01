Megafaun Bassist Celebrates Triangle Collaboration

You may know Nick Sanborn as the bassist of Megafaun, but his musical influence in the Triangle spreads far beyond that.

In fact, ask him and he’ll tell you that the music scene here is known for the frequent collaborations between artists. His Duke Performances appearance this weekend will highlight that as he plays with many of his musical collaborators on stage. Host Frank Stasio talks with Nick Sanborn and Bradley Cook of Megafaun; William Tyler of Lambchop, Silver Jews and Paper Hats; and Alexandra Souser-Monnig of Mountain Man, and they play live in the studio.