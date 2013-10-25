Bike Fatalities Raise Concerns About Road Safety

Two local residents, Ivin Scurlock, 41, and Alexandra Simou, 40, lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident near Southern Village last month. North Carolina has one of the worst rates for bicycle and pedestrian fatalities in the country.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Aimee Argote, a local musician who found Scurlock and Simou; Laura Sandt, senior research associate with University of North Carolina’s Highway Safety Research Center; Lauren Blackburn, director of North Carolina’s Department of Transportation's Bike and Pedestrian Transportation Division; Debbie West of the East Coast Greenway Alliance and an interim board member of Bike Durham.