Congressmen Reflect On Vote To End Shutdown
Wednesday night, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to end the government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling.
Eighty-seven Republicans joined 198 Democrats for final approval. Host Frank Stasio talks to members of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation, including Republican Walter Jones, who represents the state’s 3rd District. He voted not to end the shutdown Wednesday night; Republican Howard Coble represents the 6th Congressional District. He voted in favor of ending the shutdown; and Democrat G.K. Butterfield represents North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and voted in favor of the measure.