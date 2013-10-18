Congressmen Reflect On Vote To End Shutdown

Wednesday night, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to end the government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling.

Eighty-seven Republicans joined 198 Democrats for final approval. Host Frank Stasio talks to members of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation, including Republican Walter Jones, who represents the state’s 3 rd District. He voted not to end the shutdown Wednesday night; Republican Howard Coble represents the 6 th Congressional District. He voted in favor of ending the shutdown; and Democrat G.K. Butterfield represents North Carolina’s 1 st Congressional District and voted in favor of the measure.