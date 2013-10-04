Roundtable Considers Philosophical Implications Of Government Shutdown

More than 800,000 federal employees have been sent home, WIC benefits are dwindling, and the Center for Disease Control lacks the full ability to respond to outbreak investigations. As we enter day four of the government shutdown, roundtable guests discuss the political and philosophical implications of the government halt. What does it mean for a nation if our governing body can just cease work? Host Frank Stasio talks with Walter Sinnot-Armstrong, Duke University philosophy professor; Shorlette Ammons, the Community Food Systems Outreach Coordinator at the Center For Environmental Farming Systems; and Elizabeth Oltmans Ananat, public policy and economics professor at Duke University.