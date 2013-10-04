Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Roundtable Considers Philosophical Implications Of Government Shutdown

The Capitol Building On First Day Of Federal Government Shutdown
http://www.flickr.com/photos/divaknevil/
/
flickr.com

  

More than 800,000 federal employees have been sent home, WIC benefits are dwindling, and the Center for Disease Control lacks the full ability to respond to outbreak investigations. As we enter day four of the government shutdown, roundtable guests discuss the political and philosophical implications of the government halt. What does it mean for a nation if our governing body can just cease work? Host Frank Stasio talks with Walter Sinnot-Armstrong, Duke University philosophy professor; Shorlette Ammons, the Community Food Systems Outreach Coordinator at the Center For Environmental Farming Systems; and Elizabeth Oltmans Ananat, public policy and economics professor at Duke University.

Tags

The State of ThingsGovernment ShutdownEconomyCongress
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio