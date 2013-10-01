Government Shutdown and North Carolina Voting Laws Challenged

Congress failed to pass a spending bill to avert a government shutdown last night.

Republican lawmakers refused to consider legislation to fund the government unless Democrats were willing to concede on implementation of the Affordable Care Act. The impasse means furloughs for many federal workers while the Affordable Care Act enrollment continues as planned.

Before the shutdown, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder filed a lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s new voting laws. The suit alleges that the new regulations are discriminatory against minority voters. Host Frank Stasio talks with Geoffrey Bennett, Washington reporter for News14 Carolina, about the latest news developments.