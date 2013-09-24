New Program Offers Hope For Domestic Violence Survivors

One in four women in America will experience intimate partner violence in her lifetime according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In North Carolina, 122 people were killed by domestic violence last year. But a new program is attracting attention for its attempts to reduce repeat intimate partner violence. “Mothers Overcoming Violence through Education and Empowerment” or MOVE is a Wake County program that offers more than three months of counseling for domestic violence victims.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rebecca Macy, professor and associate dean at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Social Work; Stacey Sullivan, MOVE program coordinator and clinical supervisor for SafeChild Raleigh; and Leslie Morgan Steiner, domestic violence survivor and author of "Crazy Love" (St. Martin's Griffin/ 2010).