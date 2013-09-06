Gross Ghost Haunts The Triangle

Before Mike Dillon and TreAcklen formed the band Gross Ghost, they were friends and roommates. They lived in a rural area on the outskirts on Raleigh and started creating music to combat boredom and cabin fever. Five years after the start of their friendship, they are releasing their second album, Public Housing.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with band members Christopher Riddle, TreAcklen, Rob Dipatri, and Mike Dillon about their upcoming performance at the Hopscotch Music Festival.