Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

From Louisiana To Hollywood

The Lost Bayou Ramblers play songs from their new album Mammoth Waltz on The State of Things.
Lost Bayou Ramblers
/

Last year's independent film Beasts of the Southern Wild was a surprise box office hit.  The movie garnered four Oscar nominations and near universal acclaim. The soundtrack to the swampland fantasy prominently featured the music of The Lost Bayou Ramblers, a band born in Louisiana’s Cajun country. Host Frank Stasio talks with band members Louis Michot, Andre Michot, Cavan Carruth and Pauly Deathwish about their blended sound and the film. 

http://youtu.be/KAPTjyShUak

The Lost Bayou Rambler's Mammoth Waltz, featuring Dr. John, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Gano, Nora Arnezeder.

Audio will be posted by 3pm.

Tags

The State of ThingsMusicCajun
Stay Connected
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio