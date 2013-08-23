From Louisiana To Hollywood

Last year's independent film Beasts of the Southern Wild was a surprise box office hit. The movie garnered four Oscar nominations and near universal acclaim. The soundtrack to the swampland fantasy prominently featured the music of The Lost Bayou Ramblers, a band born in Louisiana’s Cajun country. Host Frank Stasio talks with band members Louis Michot, Andre Michot, Cavan Carruth and Pauly Deathwish about their blended sound and the film.

http://youtu.be/KAPTjyShUak

The Lost Bayou Rambler's Mammoth Waltz, featuring Dr. John, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Gano, Nora Arnezeder.

