From Louisiana To Hollywood
Last year's independent film Beasts of the Southern Wild was a surprise box office hit. The movie garnered four Oscar nominations and near universal acclaim. The soundtrack to the swampland fantasy prominently featured the music of The Lost Bayou Ramblers, a band born in Louisiana’s Cajun country. Host Frank Stasio talks with band members Louis Michot, Andre Michot, Cavan Carruth and Pauly Deathwish about their blended sound and the film.
The Lost Bayou Rambler's Mammoth Waltz, featuring Dr. John, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Gano, Nora Arnezeder.
