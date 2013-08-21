Senator Ellie Kinnaird Says Farewell

For 17 years, North Carolina Senator Ellie Kinnaird represented the constituents in Orange and Chatham Counties with passion.

She was one of only 17 Democrats in the 50-member State Senate this term. But now Kinnaird believes her work as a public representative is over and she can more effectively fight the Republican agenda from outside elected office. Host Frank Stasio talks to former N.C. Senator Ellie Kinnaird about her nine terms in office.