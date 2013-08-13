From Gordon Gekko To Robert Frost

Terry Kennedy wanted nothing more than to become a business maven and take over the world when he was in college. Literature was for people with too much free time on their hands. But he gradually learned that he was terrible at business and passionate for creative writing. Kennedy's latest book of poetry is called “New River Breakdown” (Unicorn Press/2013).

Frank Stasio talks to Terry Kennedy, associate director of the graduate program in creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.