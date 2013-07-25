Mountain Poet Tackles Ode To NC

Lee Ann Brown splits her time between New York City and Marshall, North Carolina, but she has a special love for her southern home. Her two recent books are part of her N.C. Ode series, and they capture the magic of North Carolina. They are “In the Laurels, Caught” (Fence Modern Poets Series/2013) and “Crowns of Charlotte” (Carolina Wren Press/2013).

Host Frank Stasio talks to her about her poetry and love for North Carolina.