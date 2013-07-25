Bringing The World Home To You

Looking At The State's Regional Legislation As The Session Comes To A Close

The North Carolina State Seal.
NC Department Of Transportation
/

At the start of this legislative session, the General Assembly was jam-packed with bills to alter ultra-local affairs. Bills were on the table to change school ownership, to clean up Jordan Lake and to take away Charlotte's ownership of their airport, to name a few.

What's happened to all of these bills that sought local control?

Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Raleigh Bureau Chief. He joins Host Frank Stasio to talk about the recent developments in the North Carolina General Assembly as the legislative session comes to a close.

The State of ThingsNC LegislatureNC General Assembly
