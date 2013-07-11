Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Triangle Tenants Brace Themselves For Section 8 Cuts

Public Housing in Chapel Hill.
Town of Chapel Hill
/

Section 8 is a federal subsidy program that bridges the gap between people with low-income and market rentals. But this summer, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Raleigh, all face cuts to their Section 8 Voucher Program.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the potential cuts with Bebe Smith, a professor of social work and psychiatry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Mai Nguyen, a professor of city and regional planning at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Colin Campbell, a reporter at the News and Observer.

HousingLow-income HousingChapel HillCarrboroRaleigh
