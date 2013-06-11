Lionel Shriver Tackles Obesity Through Fiction

In her new book, "Big Brother," Lionel Shriver takes on the struggle of obesity through Edison. He is a formerly good looking, charismatic jazz musician who has become hugely obese and down on his luck. His sister takes him on as a project, threatening her marriage and her sanity. Today on The State of Things, host Frank Stasio talks to Lionel Shriver ahead of her appearances at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill and Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh.