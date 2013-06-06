The 700-Doll Question

When writer Jo Maeder inherited her mother's collection of 700 dolls, she thought she'd quickly be rid of them. Instead, she became attached, and found herself drawn into the world of doll collectors. Jo Maeder has written about this experience in the New York Times. Her latest book is Opposites Attack. Host Frank Stasio talks with her...and meets some of the dolls.

For more information on Jo's doll obsession, you can visit the official site or the Facebook page for Mama Jo's House of Dolls.