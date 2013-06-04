Bringing The World Home To You

What Is The Future Of A Chinese-Owned Smithfield Foods?

Smithfield Foods is set to be sold to Chinese firm in a $7.1 billion deal. The Shuanghui Group is the largest meat processor in China, and they have agreed to purchase Smithfield Foods to satisfy a large demand for American-made pork in China. If the deal goes through, it would be the largest ever Chinese acquisition of an American company. Smithfield Foods employs 46,000 employees worldwide. Ten thousand of those employees work in Tarheel, North Carolina. What will happen to the company and its employees?  Today on The State of Things, host Frank Stasio discusses the story with Michael Felberbaum, a business writer with the Associated Press.

Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
