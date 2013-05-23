Untold Story Of World War II Heroism Revealed

We’re all familiar with the brave soldiers who fought and died during World War II, but the story of a group of medics and nurses, stranded in Nazi-occupied Albania, remained untold until now.

Writer Cate Lineberry chronicles the tale in her new book, “The Secret Rescue: An Untold Story of American Medics and Nurses Behind Nazi Lines” (LBC/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks to writer Cate Lineberry about her new book.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=5EAHLytu7BI