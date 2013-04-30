Gov. Pat McCrory Revamps The NC Board Of Elections
Last Friday, Gov. Pat McCrory appointed an entirely new staff to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Earlier that week the board was set to begin an investigation into contributions to McCrory's campaign. A one-hundred percent turnover is unusual and leaves many speculating whether or not it has to do with this investigation.
John Frank is a political reporter for the News and Observer and joined Host Frank Stasio today to talk about the turnover.