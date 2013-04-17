Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Scholars Push For Interculturality

The United States has for centuries been a nation of multiculturality, with many cultures and communities existing within it, but not necessarily integrated. Many scholars say that the way to true peace is through interculturality, where cultures are educated about other culture through methods like language, arts and education.

Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are hosting the conference "Interculturality and the Arts," throughout the triangle this week.   , co-founders of the Foundation for Interculturality and Peace, will travel to universities and schools to discuss how interculturality could work in the United States, and in North Carolina. They join Host Isaac Davy-Aronson, in for Frank Stasio, to discuss the possibilities of interculturality.

The State of ThingsInterculturalityDuke UniversityUNC-Chapel Hill
Nicole Campbell
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
