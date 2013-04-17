Scholars Push For Interculturality

The United States has for centuries been a nation of multiculturality, with many cultures and communities existing within it, but not necessarily integrated. Many scholars say that the way to true peace is through interculturality, where cultures are educated about other culture through methods like language, arts and education.

Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are hosting the conference "Interculturality and the Arts," throughout the triangle this week. , co-founders of the Foundation for Interculturality and Peace, will travel to universities and schools to discuss how interculturality could work in the United States, and in North Carolina. They join Host Isaac Davy-Aronson, in for Frank Stasio, to discuss the possibilities of interculturality.