Photographer Explores Artifice Of Nature In New Exhibit

Photographer Peter Goin thinks nature isn’t all its cracked up to be, and he’s not sure just how natural it really is. He has an exhibit up at the Gregg Museum of Art & Design at North Carolina State University called “Humanature. It’s a collection of photographs documenting the ways in which humans shape and create nature, and it explores ideas about the nature of reality and artifice. Host Frank Stasio talks to Peter Goin, a professor of art in photography and videography at the University of Nevada, Reno.