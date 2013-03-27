How To Know If You Have An Eating Disorder

At least 14 million people in the United States have an eating disorder, but they may not look the way you think. Popular culture characterizes young white girls as the main sufferers, but research shows that eating disorders are much more widespread than popularly thought.

Cynthia Bulik, the director of the University of North Carolina Eating Disorders Program, has written a new book on the subject. It’s called, “Midlife Eating Disorders: Your Journey to Recovery” (Walker & Company/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks to Cynthia Bulik about eating disorders and who they affect.