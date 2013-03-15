Publicizing Gun Permit Records: The Struggle Between The First And Second Amendment

In North Carolina, when you purchase a handgun, your gun permit goes into the state's public records. Recently, however, Republican lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would remove this information from public access. Today on The State of Things we speak with local experts about the struggle between the first and second amendment. We will also discuss the proposed repeal of the Racial Justice Act, school safety and the public's response to voter ID laws. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Gurnal Scott, WUNC's assistant news director; columnist, novelist, and pastor, Carl Kenney; and Michael Gillespie, professor of philosophy and political science at Duke University.