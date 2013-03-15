Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Publicizing Gun Permit Records: The Struggle Between The First And Second Amendment

  In North Carolina, when you purchase a handgun, your gun permit goes into the state's public records. Recently, however, Republican lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would remove this information from public access. Today on The State of Things we speak with local experts about the struggle between the first and second amendment. We will also discuss the proposed repeal of the Racial Justice Act, school safety and the public's response to voter ID laws. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Gurnal Scott, WUNC's assistant news director; columnist, novelist, and pastor, Carl Kenney; and Michael Gillespie, professor of philosophy and political science at Duke University.

Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
