The State of Things

How Gary Brunotte Is Bringing Jazz To Durham

beyucaffe.com

Organist Gary Brunotte has been playing music since he picked up an accordion at age 9. He went on to study and teach at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, and has been writing, arranging, performing and recording ever since. 

Brunotte moved to North Carolina in 1997, and he's hoping to make jazz a staple of the Durham music scene.  His trio is performing every Monday night at the Beyu Caffe.  Brunotte talks with host Frank Stasio and performs live in studio, joined by John Hanks on drums and Kevin Van Sant on guitar.

Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
