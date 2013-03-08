How Gary Brunotte Is Bringing Jazz To Durham

Organist Gary Brunotte has been playing music since he picked up an accordion at age 9. He went on to study and teach at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, and has been writing, arranging, performing and recording ever since.

Brunotte moved to North Carolina in 1997, and he's hoping to make jazz a staple of the Durham music scene. His trio is performing every Monday night at the Beyu Caffe. Brunotte talks with host Frank Stasio and performs live in studio, joined by John Hanks on drums and Kevin Van Sant on guitar.