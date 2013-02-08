Funny Man Ditches Persona And Finds Comedy In Authenticity

Kevin Allison is perhaps best known for his work on the 1990s-era sketch comedy show “The State”. After it wrapped, he found himself adrift, until he discovered that by being himself on stage, he could get big laughs. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANxpRD5UVgI

He created a risqué live-storytelling show called “Risk,” and he’s bringing it here as part of the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival. Host Frank Stasio talks with him about his work.