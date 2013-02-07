Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Artist's Exhibit Explores The History Of Slavery Through Her Ancestry

/

  As a young person, Toni Scott was inspired by stories passed down of her great-grandmother Fannie. Her exploration of her maternal line led her to grapple with the violence of slavery and African-American oppression. This personal journey is told in her latest exhibit “Bloodlines.” “Bloodlines” is on view at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from February 7th to April 26th. Scott hosts an artist's talk at the Stone Center tonight at 7p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks about “Bloodlines” with artist Toni Scott.

