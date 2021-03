The Carolina Chocolate Drops have come a long way from their days of busking on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. They’ve already won one Grammy, and now they’re up for another.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=FVIaiADsyYo

The group is playing Memorial Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this Friday, but first host Frank Stasio talks to Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops.