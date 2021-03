http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-e78_FGMnE&feature=player_embedded

Not so long ago, Anna Rose Beck didn't think she could sing. She came to Durham to study biomedical engineering at Duke University, but eventually music pulled at her, and she decided to make it her life.

Anna Rose Beck joins host Frank Stasio along with cellist Elana Scheiner and mandolin player Marcos Harkness to talk about her transition to music.