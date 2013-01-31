Pulitzer Prize-Winner Discusses Definitive Volume On Civil Rights

Taylor Branch's trilogy on Martin Luther King, Jr. -- "The King Years" -- is widely considered the seminal work on one of the 20th century's most important figures. But at 2,300 combined pages, the three volumes can be a bit daunting for even the most interested reader.

So Branch has condensed them into a new book: "The King Years: Historic Moments in the Civil Rights Movement" (Simon & Schuster/2013). Host Frank Stasio discusses MLK's life and legacy with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Taylor Branch.