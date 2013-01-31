Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Pulitzer Prize-Winner Discusses Definitive Volume On Civil Rights

Branch_King-Years_cover-image.jpg
taylorbranch.com
/

  Taylor Branch's trilogy on Martin Luther King, Jr. -- "The King Years" -- is widely considered the seminal work on one of the 20th century's most important figures. But at 2,300 combined pages, the three volumes can be a bit daunting for even the most interested reader.

So Branch has condensed them into a new book: "The King Years: Historic Moments in the Civil Rights Movement" (Simon & Schuster/2013). Host Frank Stasio discusses MLK's life and legacy with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Taylor Branch.

The State of ThingsMartin Luther King Jr.African-American History
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
