Deborah Hicks Escapes Appalachia, Returns As A Teacher

Deborah Hicks grew up in an Appalachian paper mill town she hoped to escape. Her education opened doors for her to leave and travel to other parts of a country, but she returned time and again to Appalachia as a teacher. Deborah has dedicated her life to educating those that need her most - focusing on young girls in poor neighborhoods. She is the founder and director of PAGE, Partnership for Appalachian Girls' Education, in Madison County.

She is also a research scholar at the Social Science Research Institute at Duke University. Deborah joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her work as an educator and her new book, "The Road Out: A Teacher's Odyssey in Poor America " (University of California Press/ 2013).