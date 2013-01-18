Who Says Scientists Can't Be In A Rock Band?

Duo Ellen Stevens, aka Lu Lubenstein, and David Zielinski believe that scientists can do cool work in the lab and rock out on their free time. They make up the music group All Your Science, and together they have released two albums and an EP. When they’re not making tunes, Stevens is a pharmacologist working on cancer research at Duke University and Zielinski works at Duke’s virtual reality lab. Host Frank Stasio talks to them in the studio, and they’ll perform live.



