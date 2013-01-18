What's Inside The Brains Of Songbirds

Scientists are learning fascinating things by studying songbirds. Sophisticated microscopes are able to see the smallest level of detail in the brain and determine how it changes in response to learning. Researchers at Duke University are using this technology to study the brains of songbirds and determine what implications their findings could have for humans.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Richard Mooney, a professor of neurobiology in the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences; and Todd Roberts, a research associate at the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences.



