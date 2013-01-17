Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Real-life "Lorax" Speaks About Her Work In The Treetops

canopymeg.com
canopymeg.com
/

Meg Lowman has spent her life exploring the treetops. She was dubbed the real-life “Lorax” by National Geographic for her work exploring forest canopies and identifying the species that live there.

She came down from the trees to become director of the Nature Research Center at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. She also has a new guidebook out about forest canopy research. Host Frank Stasio talks to Meg Lowman about her life in the treetops and her work at the Nature Research Center.

Tags

The State of ThingsMuseum of Natural Sciences
Stay Connected
Alex Granados
Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
See stories by Alex Granados
Christina Blyde
See stories by Christina Blyde