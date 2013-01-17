Real-life "Lorax" Speaks About Her Work In The Treetops

Meg Lowman has spent her life exploring the treetops. She was dubbed the real-life “Lorax” by National Geographic for her work exploring forest canopies and identifying the species that live there.

She came down from the trees to become director of the Nature Research Center at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. She also has a new guidebook out about forest canopy research. Host Frank Stasio talks to Meg Lowman about her life in the treetops and her work at the Nature Research Center.