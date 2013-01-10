And God Created Great Whales

It took Obie-award winning playwright Rinde Eckert three tries before he embraced the brilliance of Moby Dick. Good thing he persevered, because it’s the subject of his play “And God Created Whales,” which follows a composer trying to adapt Melville’s classic into an opera as he slowly loses his memory. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rinde Eckert, composer, writer and actor in “And God Created Whales,” being put on by Playmakers Repertory Company at Kenan Theatre on the Campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through Sunday.