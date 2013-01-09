Theater Delta Uses Audience Participation

Ben Saypol doesn’t think theater is just entertainment. It can also be a force for social change. In 2009, he started Theater Delta, an interactive theater group that uses audience participation as a tool for thought. Host Frank Stasio talks about Theater Delta with Ben Saypol, director of Theater Delta; and two of Theater Delta’s community partners: Ceciel Rooker of the Drossman Center for the Education and Practice of Biopsychosocial Care, and the UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders; and Heather Altman from Carol Woods Retirement Community.