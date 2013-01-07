Meet Laura Ritchie

Laura Ritchie’s great, great grandfather invented the soft drink Cheerwine, and it became a family business. But she never considered joining the company. Instead she wanted to become an artist. An experience in Florence, Italy showed her the value of the curators behind the great art exhibits. That led her to finish her art education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and open her own art gallery, The Carrack Modern Art in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks to Laura Ritchie about her life and opening The Carrack Modern Art.