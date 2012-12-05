Manbites Dog Turns 25

Manbites Dog Theater has been a Durham institution for 25 years now, bringing offbeat works to curious audiences, and fostering other theater groups as they struggle for a foothold. As part of its birthday celebration, the theater company is presenting “Seventy Scenes of Halloween,” the first production to premiere at the theater in 1987. Host Frank Stasio talks about Manbites Dog and its evolution over the years with co-founder Ed Hunt; Akiva Fox, director of “Seventy Scenes of Halloween”; and Carl Martin and Emily Hill, actors in the production.