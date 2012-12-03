Meet Michael Gillespie

Michael Gillespie never set out to be an intellectual. He wanted to play professional football and went to Harvard to begin his athletic career. But illness struck and he was forced to lose 60 pounds. His football career over, Gillespie began searching for a new course in life. Philosophy seemed to be the answer. Host Frank Stasio talks to Michael Gillespie, professor of political science and director of the Gerst Program in Political, Economic and Humanistic studies at Duke University and the Duke Program in American Values and Institutions.