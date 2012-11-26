Meet Peter Ubel

Medical decisions are fraught with emotion and often have drastic impacts, yet we leave much of the choice in the hands of the doctors. They have been to medical school, after all. But Dr. Peter Ubel thinks the medical establishment has got it all wrong. Patients need way more participation in their medical decisions, and doctors should not dictate treatments. He explores this issue as well as others in his new book, “Critical Decisions: How You and Your Doctor Can Make the Right Decisions Together” (HarperOne/2012).

Host Frank Stasio talks to Dr. Peter Ubel, a behavioral scientist at Duke University, about his life, his work and what to expect from Obamacare.