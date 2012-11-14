Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Long Story Shorts

For many aspiring playwrights, seeing your production come together piece by piece on stage is a faraway fantasy. But for the young students of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s undergraduate Writing for the Screen and Stage Program, this very fantasy will become a reality. Long Story Shorts is a festival of one act plays written by six undergraduate playwrights, and directed and performed by professional local actors. The festival will take place in Swain Hall from November 15th to the 18th. Host Frank Stasio talks about it with Dana Coen, playwright, screenwriter and program director of the Writing for Screen and Stage Program; Katelyn Trela, a UNC-Chapel Hill senior and playwright; and Adam Roper, a UNC-Chapel Hill senior and playwright.

Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
