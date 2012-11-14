For many aspiring playwrights, seeing your production come together piece by piece on stage is a faraway fantasy. But for the young students of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s undergraduate Writing for the Screen and Stage Program, this very fantasy will become a reality. Long Story Shorts is a festival of one act plays written by six undergraduate playwrights, and directed and performed by professional local actors. The festival will take place in Swain Hall from November 15th to the 18th. Host Frank Stasio talks about it with Dana Coen, playwright, screenwriter and program director of the Writing for Screen and Stage Program; Katelyn Trela, a UNC-Chapel Hill senior and playwright; and Adam Roper, a UNC-Chapel Hill senior and playwright.