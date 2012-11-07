Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Day After

The results are in, and Democratic candidate Barack Obama is president. But while the country went blue, North Carolina is now colored solidly red. The Republican Party has its firmest grip on the state in 20 years, taking the governor’s mansion, the House and the Senate. How should we interpret the Republican victory in North Carolina in the midst of Democrats retaining the White House and strengthening their hold on the United States Senate? And what does the Republican stronghold in Raleigh mean for policy across our state? Host Frank Stasio is joined by a panel of guests to analyze the results. The panel includes Jonathan Weiler, director of undergraduate studies and adjunct assistant professor of global studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and WUNC reporters, Dave DeWitt, Jeff Tiberii, Jessica Jones and Isaac Davy-Aronson.

