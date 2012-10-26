President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney are butting heads in the weeks leading up to the November elections. Their clash is to decide who will lead this nation. But what are the qualities that

determine an effective leader? And is following a leader even a good thing? These are some of the questions explored in Bare Theatre’s production of “The Leader,” an absurdist play by Eugene

Ionesco. It’s part of a group of pieces being performed on the subject of leadership by Bare Theatre. Host Frank Stasio talks to Bare Theatre Managing Director Todd Buker, and actors Matthew Hager, Joanna Herath and Loren Armitage about “The Leader.”