The State of Things

Bill and Hillary

How much influence does a first lady have on the president? According to historian William Chafe, in the case of Bill and Hillary Clinton the answer is: an incalculable amount. In his new book, "Bill and Hillary: The Politics of the Personal" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2012), Chafe argues that the Clinton union was so intimate and intricate that it's impossible to parse out exactly how their marriage influenced their decisions as policy makers. But Chafe has a lot of fun trying. Duke University history professor William Chafe joins host Frank Stasio today to dig into the Clinton's unique marriage.

