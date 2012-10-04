Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Writing Revolution

An article in October’s issue of The Atlantic details a struggling Staten Island high school that turned itself around by implementing an intensive focus on analytic writing in subjects across the board. How did they accomplish that, and what are the implications for the rest of our nation’s struggling writing students? Host Frank Stasio will discuss the power of writing in education with Peg Tyre, the author of The Atlantic article, "The Writing Revolution" and the book, “The Good School: How Smart Parents Get Their Kids the Education they Deserve” (Henry Holt & Company/ 2011); Judith C. Hochman, founder of the Windward Teacher Training Institute, consultant for the Center for Educational Leadership at the Baruch College School of Public Affairs in New York City and author of “Teaching Basic Writing Skills” (Sopris West/ 2009); Julie Ellison Justice, assistant professor of literacy education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Michele Diaz, assistant professor of psychology at Duke University and the associate director of the Duke-UNC Brain Imaging and Analysis Center; and Dr. Terrence Holt, clinical assistant professor in the department of Geriatric Medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill, research assistant professor in the department of Social Medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill and author of the book “In the Valley of the Kings” (W.W. Norton/ 2009).

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsEducationThe Writing Revolution
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen