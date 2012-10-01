Meet Gary Kueber

Bringing The World Home To You

Gary Kueber went to medical school and became a doctor in Durham, but being an M.D. wasn’t enough for him. He also had a passion for architecture and turned it into his blog, Endangered Durham. He has chronicled the destruction and preservation of Durham’s historic landmarks for years. His current website, Open Durham, maps the city’s architectural transitions. But he doesn’t just watch developments go up, he also creates them. While working at Scientific Properties, a real estate development company in Durham, he oversaw one of the firm’s most ambitious projects: Golden Belt. The company turned an out-of-use textile mill into a mixed-use residential, office, retail, and artist studio space. Gary Kueber, CEO of Scientific Properties, joins host Frank Stasio in the studio.

