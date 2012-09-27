Enlightened Choices

As adults, we are expected to behave maturely, but scientists find that often the reverse is true. People prefer their own gain over that of others and prefer instant gratification instead of delayed reward. However, a new study shows that with the right prompting, people can be led to forgo their selfish desires in favor of leaving an altruistic legacy. Host Frank Stasio talks about "legacy motivation" and how it gets people to behave less selfishly with Kim Wade-Benzoni, associate professor of management and a scholar at the Center on Leadership and Ethics at the Fuqua School of business at Duke University.