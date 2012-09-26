Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Storytelling Festival

In the age of digital technology, storytelling is alive and well. In fact, many professional storytellers travel, working the festival circuit. Donald Davis is on the road 42 weekends this year, entertaining audiences with tales about identity, spirituality and everyday life.

This weekend, Davis will be at the Historic Oak View County Park for the 30th anniversary of Storytelling Festival, an event hosted by Wake County Libraries. He joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the art of crafting a story and the power of listening in a room full of people.

Donald Davis, Storytelling
